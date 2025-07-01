Bruins Announce July 1 Transactions

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, July 1, the following roster transactions:

Tanner Jeannot, Forward, 5 Years, $3.4 million AAV

The Bruins have signed forward Tanner Jeannot to a five-year contract with an annual cap hit of $3.4 million.

Jeannot (jan-OH), 28, appeared in 67 games with the Los Angeles Kings during the 2024-25 season, recording seven goals and six assists for 13 points. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound forward has skated in 294 career NHL games with Los Angeles, Tampa Bay and Nashville, totaling 49 goals and 44 assists for 93 points. The Estevan, Saskatchewan native was originally signed by Nashville as a free agent in 2018.

Sean Kuraly, Forward, 2 Years, $1.85 million AAV

The Bruins have signed forward Sean Kuraly to a two-year contract with an annual cap hit of $1.85 million.

Kuraly (kuh-RA-lee), 32, appeared in 82 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets during the 2024-25 season, recording six goals and 11 assists for 17 points. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound forward has skated in 562 career NHL games with Columbus and Boston, totaling 64 goals and 89 assists for 153 points. The Niagara Falls, New York native was originally selected by San Jose in the fifth round (133rd overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

Kuraly won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2013 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording three points in seven tournament games.

Michael Eyssimont, Forward, 2 Years, $1.45 million AAV

The Bruins have signed forward Michael Eyssimont to a two-year contract with an annual cap hit of $1.45 million.

Eyssimont (AY-see-mawnt), 28, appeared in 77 games with Seattle and Tampa Bay during the 2024-25 season, recording nine goals and seven assists for 16 points. The 6-foot, 191-pound forward has skated in 213 career NHL games with Seattle, Tampa Bay, San Jose and Winnipeg, totaling 25 goals and 31 assists for 56 points. The Littleton, Colorado native was originally selected by Los Angeles in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Internationally, Eyssimont has represented the United States at three IIHF World Championships (2023, 2024, 2025), winning gold at the 2025 tournament.

Matěj Blümel, Forward, 1 Year, $875,000 AAV

The Bruins have signed forward Matěj Blümel to a one-year contract with a cap hit of $875,000.

Blümel (bloo-MEHL), 25, appeared in 67 games with the Texas Stars (AHL) in 2024-25, recording 39 goals and 33 assists for 72 points. The 6-foot, 205-pound forward ranked second in points among AHL skaters and was named to the 2025 AHL First All-Star Team. He was also awarded the Willie Marshall Award as the league’s leading goal-scorer for the 2024-25 season. Blümel also played in seven NHL games with Dallas in 2024-25, tallying one goal.

The Tabor, Czechia native has skated in 197 career AHL games, all with Texas, totaling 89 goals and 89 assists for 178 points with a plus-13 rating. He has also played in 13 career NHL games, all with Dallas, recording two goals. Blümel was originally selected by Edmonton in the fourth round (100th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Internationally, he has represented Czechia at two IIHF World Championships (2021, 2022). He won bronze at the 2022 tournament, recording eight points through 10 tournament games. He also played for Team Czechia at the 2019 World Junior Championship, 2018 IIHF U18 World Championship and 2017 World Hockey Under-17 Challenge.

Alex Steeves, Forward, 1 Year, $850,000 AAV

The Bruins have signed forward Alex Steeves to a one-year contract with a cap hit of $850,000.

Steeves (STEEVZ), 25, skated in 59 games with the Toronto Marlies (AHL) in 2024-25,recording 36 goals and 26 assists for 52 points. The 6-foot, 196-pound forward led the Marlies in scoring, and finished second in the league for goals and tied for second in power play goals (13) leading to a 2025 AHL Second All-Star Team nomination. Steeves also played seven games with the Maple Leafs, tallying two points. The St. Paul, Minnesota native has appeared 247 career AHL games, totaling 105 goals and 111 assists for 216 points. He has also played in 14 career NHL games, tallying three points. The Saint Paul, Minnesota native was originally signed by Toronto as a free agent in 2021.

Jordan Harris, Defenseman, 1 Year, $825,000 AAV

The Bruins have agreed to terms with defenseman Jordan Harris on a one-year contract with a cap hit of $825,000.

Harris, 24, appeared in 33 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets during the 2024-25 season, recording one goal and four assists for five points. The 5-foot-11, 187-pound defenseman has skated in 164 career NHL games with Columbus and Montreal, totaling nine goals and 28 assists for 37 points. Harris was a member of Team USA at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, skating in five tournament games and notching one goal. The Haverhill, Massachusetts native was originally selected by Montreal in the third round (71st overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Riley Tufte, Forward, 1 Year (2-Way), $775,000 NHL AAV

The Bruins have signed forward Riley Tufte to a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $775,000.

Tufte, 27, appeared in 58 games with Providence during the 2024-25 season, recording 21 goals and 21 assists for 42 points. Among Providence skaters, he ranked in the top five for goals (T-1st), points (5th), power play goals (4, T-5th) and game winning goals (3, T-3rd). The 6-foot-6, 230-pound forward also skated in six games with Boston in 2024-25. Tufte has appeared in 331 career AHL games with Providence, Colorado and Texas, recording 79 goals and 87 assists for 166 points. The Coon Rapids, Minnesota native was originally selected by Dallas in the first round (25th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Jonathan Aspirot, 1 Year (2-Way), $775,000 NHL AAV

The Bruins have agreed to terms with defenseman Jonathan Aspirot on a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $775,000.

Aspirot (AS-pihr-oh), 26, appeared in 55 games with the Calgary Wranglers (AHL) during the 2024-25 season, recording five goals and 24 assists for 29 points. The 6-foot, 205-pound defenseman has skated in 292 career AHL games with Calgary and Belleville, totaling 30 goals and 95 assists for 125 points. The Mascouche, Quebec native was originally signed by Ottawa as a free agent in 2020.

Luke Cavallin, Goaltender, 1 Year (Entry-Level), $775,000 NHL AAV

The Bruins have signed goaltender Luke Cavallin to a one-year entry-level contract with an NHL cap hit of $775,000.

Cavallin (CAV-uh-Lin), 24, appeared in 32 games with the Trois-Rivieres Lions of the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) during the 2024-25 season, compiling an overall record of 19-10-2 with a 2.13 goals against average and a .929 save percentage. The 6-foot-2, 196-pound goaltender ranked first among the ECHL in save percentage in 2024-25. Through 20 playoff games in 2024-25, he recorded a 1.53 goals against average and a .948 save percentage. Cavallin won the Kelly Cup with the Lions in 2025 and was awarded the June M. Kelly Award as the most valuable player in the playoffs. The Swindon, England native was originally signed by the Toronto Marlies as a free agent in 2022.

