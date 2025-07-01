LA Kings Sign Goaltender Anton Forsberg

070125_FA_FORSBERG_16X9
By LA Kings
LAKings.com

The LA Kings have goaltender Anton Forsberg to a two-year contract with an AAV of $2,250,000 through the 2026-27 season.

Forsberg, 32, played in 30 games for the Ottawa Senators last season, posting a 11-12-3 record with a .901 save percentage (SV%), 2.72 goals-against average (GAA) and three shutouts, the latter two as NHL personal bests. The 6-3, 200-pound netminder joins the Kings having played parts of 10 NHL seasons with the Senators (2020-25), Carolina Hurricanes (2019-20), Chicago Blackhawks (2017-18) and Columbus Blue Jackets (2014-17). In 190 career NHL appearances, Forsberg has established a record of 74-81-14 with a 3.04 GAA, .904 SV% and eight shutouts.

Selected in the seventh round (188th-overall) by Columbus in the 2011 NHL Draft, Forsberg is a veteran of 186 American Hockey League (AHL) games across seven seasons split between the Belleville Senators (2020-21), Charlotte Checkers (2019-20), Rockford IceHogs (2018-19), Cleveland Monsters (2015-17) and Springfield Falcons (2013-15). A two-time AHL All-Star in 2015 and 2017, Forsberg led the Cleveland Monsters to a Calder Cup Championship after going 23-10-5 on the year. During the Monsters’ playoff run, Forsberg established a perfect 9-0 record with a league-best 1.34 GAA and .949 SV%.

Internationally, the Härnösand, Sweden native represented his home country at the 2012 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Men’s World Junior Championship where he posted a 2-0-0 record to guide Sweden to a gold medal.

