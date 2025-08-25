Senators sign defenceman Cameron Crotty and forward Jan Jenik to two-way contracts

News Release English
By Sens Communications
Ottawa Senators

OTTAWAOttawa Senators general manager and president of hockey operations Steve Staios announced today the club has signed defenceman Cameron Crotty to a two-year, two-way contract and forward Jan Jenik to a one-year, two-way contract.

Originally from Ottawa, Cameron Crotty learned his trade with the Gloucester Rangers organization, among others. The 26 year old skater spent two seasons with the Brockville Braves in the Central Canada Hockey League (CCHL) before continuing his development in the NCAA. During the 2017-18 season, Senators’ captain Brady Tkachuk was one of his teammates with the Boston University Terriers.

Selected in the third round (82nd overall) by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2017 NHL Draft, Crotty has spent the last five seasons playing professionally. Last winter, he played his second career NHL game with the Minnesota Wild. He spent most of the season with their American Hockey League affiliate, the Iowa Wild, where he served as captain.

Jenik will be entering his second season with the Senators’ organization. The Czech forward, acquired in a trade with the Utah Mammoth in July 2024, spent most of last season with the Belleville Senators in the American Hockey League. His 29 points (12 goals and 17 assists) in 52 games earned him seventh place in the team's scoring rankings. He also played two games in the NHL.

For more information, please contact:
Sylvain St-Laurent, [email protected]

Erin Campbell, [email protected]

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

The coach, just as optimistic as the entrepreneur

A career behind the lens: 25 years a Sens team photographer for André Ringuette

Three Senators Players at US Team Orientation Camp

"Everything Just Fell Into Place" A Full Circle Moment for Emma Lamontagne

Joint statement from the National Capital Commission and Capital Sports Development Inc. 

 Cover Story: All Fun and Games

Ride the Zamboni Presented by Canadian Tire

Schedule Breakdown: Wild West

Schedule Breakdown: Saturday Showdowns

Schedule Breakdown: Division Rivalries

Ottawa Senators announce Sens Rally Tour

Schedule Breakdown: Canadian Clashes

2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

Senators Participate in 2025 Tim Hortons Camp Day

Senators Sign Parsons to an Entry-Level Contract

Senators Sign Five Players to Two-Way Contracts

2025 Development Camp Roster

A St-Eller Addition