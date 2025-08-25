Senators sign defenceman Cameron Crotty and forward Jan Jenik to two-way contracts

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators general manager and president of hockey operations Steve Staios announced today the club has signed defenceman Cameron Crotty to a two-year, two-way contract and forward Jan Jenik to a one-year, two-way contract.

Originally from Ottawa, Cameron Crotty learned his trade with the Gloucester Rangers organization, among others. The 26 year old skater spent two seasons with the Brockville Braves in the Central Canada Hockey League (CCHL) before continuing his development in the NCAA. During the 2017-18 season, Senators’ captain Brady Tkachuk was one of his teammates with the Boston University Terriers.

Selected in the third round (82nd overall) by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2017 NHL Draft, Crotty has spent the last five seasons playing professionally. Last winter, he played his second career NHL game with the Minnesota Wild. He spent most of the season with their American Hockey League affiliate, the Iowa Wild, where he served as captain.

Jenik will be entering his second season with the Senators’ organization. The Czech forward, acquired in a trade with the Utah Mammoth in July 2024, spent most of last season with the Belleville Senators in the American Hockey League. His 29 points (12 goals and 17 assists) in 52 games earned him seventh place in the team's scoring rankings. He also played two games in the NHL.

