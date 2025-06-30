Lorentz signs 3-year, $4.05 million contract with Maple Leafs

Forward had 19 points for Toronto in 2024-25 season

tor-lorentz-signing

© André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images)

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Steven Lorentz signed a 3-year, $4.05 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. It has an average annual value of $1.35 million.

The 29-year-old forward tied his NHL career high with 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 80 games this season, his first with Toronto. He also had two assists in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"What I wanted more than anything was just the longevity," Lorentz said. "I would love to play my whole career in Toronto, and last year was even better, it exceeded expectations, and just being able to wear the Leaf with pride and play at home with friends and family and trying to bring a Cup to a city that has been longing for it for so long and deserves it ... it was a no-brainer. Working out the contract details, there's a lot that goes into it, but I'm just so happy it's done now and can really put my foot on the gas and get ready to bring it next season."

Selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the seventh round (No. 186) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Lorentz has 62 points (29 goals, 33 assists) in 310 regular-season games for the Hurricanes, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers and Maple Leafs. He also has eight points (two goals, six assists) in 45 playoff games, including three points (two goals, one assist) in 16 games in 2023-24, when he helped the Panthers win the Stanley Cup.

"I take a lot of pride in being a Leafs fan and now a player," Lorentz said. "I was pleasantly surprised with how the organization was run, and they have so many great pieces. ... It really was a winning culture, and I know what that's like. I'm already excited for next year."

NHL.com independent correspondent Dave McCarthy contributed to this report.

