Seattle Kraken Sign Forward Tye Kartye to Two-Year Contract

SEATTLE (July 5, 2025) — Today, Seattle Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill announced that the club has re-signed forward Tye Kartye to a two-year contract ($1.25M AAV) starting in the 2025-26 season.

"We’re happy to keep Tye within the organization for two more years,” said Botterill, “Tye has worked to develop his game with us over the last few seasons, and we look forward to continuing that growth moving forward.”

Kartye, 24, recorded 13 points (6g/7a) in 63 regular-season games with the Kraken during the 2024-25 season. The forward ranked second in both penalty minutes (43) and hits (175) among all Kraken skaters. His 175 hits ranked fourth among all NHL skaters who appeared in 63 games or less last season.

The 5-foot-11, 202-pound winger has totaled 33 points (17g/16a) in 140 career regular-season NHL games over two seasons with Seattle. In his rookie season, Kartye recorded 20 points (11g/9a) in 77 games in 2023-24. His 11 even-strength goals were tied for fourth on the Kraken and tied for 12th among all NHL rookies that season. He continues to hold the franchise record for hits in a season (229) which he set in 2023-24. The Kingston, Ontario, native made his NHL debut with Seattle in Game 5 of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Colorado Avalanche, netting his first goal to become the eighth player in franchise history to score in his first game with the Kraken (regular season or playoffs). He totaled five points (3g/2a) in 10 postseason contests, ranking third among rookies in scoring in the 2023 playoffs.

Prior to the NHL, Kartye was named the American Hockey League (AHL) Rookie of the Year in 2022-23 after totaling 57 points (28g/29a) in 72 regular-season games with the Coachella Valley Firebirds, leading all AHL rookies and ranking third on the Firebirds’ roster in scoring. He ranked in the top five among Coachella Valley skaters in 2022-23 in goals (28; t-2nd), points (third), power-play goals (5; fourth) and shorthanded goals (2, t-1st). He appeared in 18 Calder Cup Playoff contests with Coachella, adding eight points (6g/2a) in that span.