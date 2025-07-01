Avalanche Signs Tynan, Ahcan

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed forward T.J. Tynan and defenseman Jack Ahcan to one-year contracts for the 2025-26 season.

Tynan, 33, returned for his second stint with Colorado this past season and recorded 49 points (8g/41a) in 52 games, ranking fourth on the club in scoring and first in assists, with the latter placing him ninth in the league. He added two points (0g/2a) in nine Calder Cup playoff appearances. The centerman also skated in nine games with the Avalanche and recorded his second NHL point on Nov. 11 vs Nashville (1a).

A native of Orland Park, Ill., Tynan was named the AHL’s most valuable player (Les Cunningham Award) in back-to-back years from 2020-21 to 2021-22, just the fifth player in league history to take home the honors in consecutive seasons. His 2020-21 MVP campaign came as a member of the Eagles, the first player in franchise history to win the Les Cunningham Award. He was named to the AHL First All-Star Team in 2021-22, Second All-Star Team in 2022-23 and the Pacific Division All-Star Team in 2020-21.

Selected by Columbus in the third round (66th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Tynan has suited up in 30 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets, Avalanche and Kings, posting two assists. He has totaled 642 points (110g/532a) in 693 career AHL games. The 5-foot-8, 160-pound center won a Calder Cup championship with Lake Erie in 2016 and has 37 points (7g/30a) in 68 AHL postseason games.

Internationally, Tynan represented his country at the 2022 and 2023 IIHF World Championship, finishing second on Team USA with 11 points (1g/10a) during the 2023 tournament. He also competed for the United States at the 2012 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Tynan played four seasons of college hockey at the University of Notre Dame (2010-14), tallying 161 points (54g/107a) and the second-most career games in the history of the program (164). As a freshman in 2010-11, he led the team with 54 points (23g/31a) in 44 contests, earning CCHA Rookie of the Year and National Rookie of the Year honors. He followed that up by being named to the CCHA First All-Star Team as a sophomore in 2011-12. Tynan joined the Fighting Irish after one season with the Des Moines Buccaneers of the United States Hockey League (2009-10) where he was named to the league’s All-Rookie Team.

Ahcan, 28, recorded 41 points (5g/36a) in 69 contests with the Eagles during the 2024-25 season, setting career highs in both points and assists. He ranked first in helpers and second in scoring among team defenseman and finished sixth in points on the club overall. Ahcan added one point (0g/1a) in two Calder Cup playoff appearances. The defenseman also appeared in two contests with the Avalanche (April 12-13), his first NHL action since the 2021-22 campaign.

The Savage, Minn., native has appeared in 272 career regular-season AHL contests with the Eagles and Providence Bruins from 2020-25, collecting 148 points (23g/125a). Additionally, the defenseman has recorded three points (1g/2a) in 11 career AHL postseason outings. Ahcan has skated in 11 career NHL games with the Bruins and Avalanche, tallying one point (1g/0a). He made his NHL debut with Boston on March 18, 2021 at Buffalo. The blueliner also appeared in two ECHL contests with the Jacksonville Icemen during the 2020-21 season.

Prior to turning pro, the 5-foot-9, 181-pound defenseman played four seasons of college hockey for St. Cloud State University from 2016-20, totaling 103 points (21g/82a) in 144 NCAA contests. As a freshman during the 2016-17 season, Ahcan collected 21 points (5g/16a) in 32 games, pacing all St. Cloud defenseman to earn a spot on the NCHC All-Rookie Team. As a junior in 2018-19, he was selected to the NCHC Second All-Star Team and the NCAA Second All-American Team after collecting 34 points (6g/28a) in 39 outings. Ahcan served as team captain as a senior in 2019-20 and recorded 25 points (7g/18a) in 33 showings to once again earn a spot on the conference’s Second All-Star Team.

Ahcan played one season for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders of the United States Hockey League in 2015-16, tallying 44 points (14g/30a) and a +14 plus/minus rating in 56 contests en route to winning USHL Defenseman of the Year. He also added three points (1g/2a) in five postseason outings with the RoughRiders.

Internationally, Ahcan represented his country at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording one point (0g/1a) in seven contests to help the United States capture the gold medal.