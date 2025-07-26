Alexandrov signs one-year, two-way contract

alexandrov_nikita_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have signed forward Nikita Alexandrov to a one-year, two-way contract ($775,000 NHL / $300,000 AHL) with a $350,000 guarantee.

Alexandrov, 24, appeared in 48 regular-season games with the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, last season, recording 49 points (21 goals, 28 assists) and 20 penalty minutes. His 21 goals and 49 points each ranked second on the Thunderbirds.

Overall, the Burgwedel, Germany, native has dressed in 51 regular-season games with the Blues, posting nine points (three goals, six assists) and 12 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-1, 176-pound forward has also played in 170 career regular-season AHL games, amassing 129 points (58 goals, 71 assists) and 64 penalty minutes.

