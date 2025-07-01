Jets sign forward Tanner Pearson to a one-year contract

WINNIPEG, July 1, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today that they have agreed to terms with forward Tanner Pearson on a one-year contract with an average annual value of $1,000,000.

Pearson, 32, had 27 points (12G, 15A) and eight penalty minutes with the Vegas Golden Knights last season. The Kitchener, Ont. native also played in eight playoff games for Vegas and posted one assist.

Pearson, a first-round pick (30th overall) by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2012 NHL Draft, won the 2014 Stanley Cup with the Kings. He has played 722 career NHL games with Los Angeles, the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Vancouver Canucks, the Montreal Canadiens, and Vegas and recorded 312 points (150G, 162A) and 238 PIMs. Pearson has also skated in 59 career playoff games and posted 24 points (9G, 15A) and 14 PIMs.

Pearson played his junior hockey with the OHL’s Barrie Colts where he played alongside Jets alternate captain Mark Scheifele. The duo were also teammates on Team Canada for Pearson’s only international experience, a bronze medal at the 2012 World Junior Championship.