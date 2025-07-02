Canes Sign Tyson Jost To One-Year Contract

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed forward Tyson Jost to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal will pay Jost $775,000 on the NHL level or $300,000 in the American Hockey League (AHL), with a guarantee of at least $600,000.

“Tyson was able to contribute to our organization in a number of different ways last year, and we’re happy to keep him here,” said Tulsky. “He’s extremely well-liked and hard-working and capable of playing a number of different roles in the lineup.”

Jost, 27, appeared in 39 regular-season games for the Hurricanes in 2024-25, totaling nine points (4g, 5a). He also played 14 games in the AHL with Chicago, scoring four goals and adding five assists (9 points). Selected by the Avalanche in the first round, 10th overall, of the 2016 NHL Draft, Jost has registered 149 points (61g, 88a) in 495 career NHL games with Colorado, Minnesota, Buffalo and Carolina. The 5’11”, 187-pound forward has also tallied 30 points (13g, 17a) in 52 career AHL games with San Antonio, Colorado, Rochester and Chicago.

Prior to turning professional, Jost posted 35 points (16g, 19a) in 33 NCAA games with North Dakota during his lone season of college hockey in 2016-17. The St. Albert, Alta., native has represented Canada at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship, and two IIHF World Championships (2018-19), winning silver in 2017 and 2019.