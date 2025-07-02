Rangers Agree to Terms with Will Cuylle

By New York Rangers

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Will Cuylle on a two-year contract extension.

Cuylle, 23, established career-highs in goals (20), assists (25) and points (45) in 82 games played during the 2024-25 season. Cuylle was named the winner of the Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award, chosen by the fans as the Rangers player who “goes above and beyond the call of duty.” His 301 hits ranked tied for third most among all NHL skaters and surpassed Ryan Callahan (285) for the most hits by a Rangers player in a single season since the NHL began tracking hits during the 2005-06 season. His plus-12 rating led the Blueshirts, and he also ranked tied for fifth in goals, tied for sixth in points and seventh in assists. In addition, Cuylle required the fewest games (23 GP) to 20 points in a campaign by a Rangers player under the age of 23 since Alex Kovalev (1995-96).

The 6-3, 211-pound forward has recorded 33 goals and 33 assists for 66 points and a plus-7 rating in 167 career NHL games, all with New York. Since the beginning of the 2023-24 season, his 550 hits rank third among all NHL skaters and first among the Blueshirts. In 81 games in 2023-24, he accumulated 13 goals and eight assists for 21 points and 249 hits, which ranked seventh among all NHL skaters. In 2023-24, Cuylle also won the Lars-Erik Sjoberg Award, given to the top rookie from Rangers training camp. Internationally, the Toronto, Ontario native has represented Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Championship and the 2022 World Junior Championship.

Cuylle was originally selected by the Rangers in the second round, 60th overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft.

