'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Nick Alberga and Jake Hahn have the 24/7/365 pulse of the fantasy hockey world. Whether you play daily fantasy or are in a season-long league or pool, the NHL Fantasy on Ice crew, including fantasy gurus Pete Jensen and Chris Meaney, brings the knowledge and advice to give you an edge over your competition. The hosts also dip their toes into the ever-growing world of sports betting.

Alberga, Hahn and Meaney highlight the top fantasy hockey breakout candidates for the 2026-27 season, including Jimmy Snuggerud, Quinton Byfield and Jesper Wallstedt. They also share their favorite fantasy hockey sleepers for the upcoming season and suggest a few undervalued players to target in drafts, such as Luke Evangelista, Blake Coleman and Joel Hofer. The guys also debate who the better bounce-back candidate is between Auston Matthews and Brayden Point, Jacob Markstrom and Sergei Bobrovsky, and what to expect from JJ Peterka with the Boston Bruins.

In the first two season preview episodes, the guys catch up after all the biggest offseason moves to break down the fantasy impact of Brady Tkachuk being traded to the Florida Panthers and the Toronto Maple Leafs drafting Gavin McKenna, signing Bobrovsky and trading for Darren Raddysh. Other topics discussed include whether the Washington Capitals are the deepest team in the NHL after their offseason upgrades, a fantasy stock watch for Pavel Dorofeyev going to the New York Rangers and the outlook for Bowen Byram with the Chicago Blackhawks and impact of Connor Bedard’s injury.

Then, in the fantasy rankings and debates episode, the crew previews NHL.com's fantasy rankings for the 2026-27 season with the hottest player debates and conversation about who's ranked too high and low for standard redraft leagues. Topics include Connor McDavid vs. Nathan MacKinnon at the top, why Macklin Celebrini is already a top five overall fantasy player, Matthew vs. Brady Tkachuk, Bobrovsky vs. Markstrom after both goalies changed teams, Auston Matthews vs. Jack Hughes, whether to reach on Leo Carlsson after his offer sheet and mega contract to stay in Anaheim and the impact of Patrick Kane going back to the Chicago Blackhawks.

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LISTEN TO NEW EPISODES:

Sleepers, breakouts & bounce-backs

Top 250 rankings & debates

Biggest offseason moves

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MORE FANTASY COVERAGE

Cheat sheet | NHL EDGE stats

32 in 32: Fantasy projections