'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Latest News

'NHL Fantasy on Ice Draft' on YouTube
Fantasy hockey pool draft kit cheat sheet
Fantasy hockey forward point projections
‘Small but mighty’ West Lorne, Ontario, set to host Kraft Hockeyville
Avalanche season preview: Johansen acquisition bolsters forward depth
Red Wings season preview: DeBrincat, Compher added to boost offense
Color of Hockey: Youth program grows game in Hispanic community near Aspen
Sept. 24: NHL Preseason Roundup
Jets unveil special Royal Canadian Air Force Flyers-inspired jerseys
NHL Top Players: Nos. 30-21
Training Camp Buzz: Zibanejad day to day for Rangers with upper-body injury
Global Series Blog: Matt Dumba
Global Series Blog: Kevin Fiala
NHL, Kings, Coyotes go the distance for Global Series -- Melbourne success
Kings, Coyotes head home with benefits from Global Series -- Melbourne
Kings hold off Coyotes to gain split of NHL Global Series -- Melbourne
Sept. 23: NHL Preseason Roundup
Morgan makes history as new vice president of USHL

Listen to season preview episodes: sleepers, stat projections, mock draft, more

Blake Wheeler fantasy podcast

© Michael Mooney/Getty Images

By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

The "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast is your go-to source for fantasy hockey, DFS and betting coverage to preview the 2023-24 season.

MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:

Top 250 ranks | Cheat sheet

Pete Jensen and Nick Alberga have the 24/7/365 pulse of the fantasy hockey world. Whether you play daily fantasy or are in a season-long league or pool, the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast, delivered by Skip the Dishes in Canada, brings the knowledge and advice to give you an edge over your competition. The hosts and their guests also dip their toes into the ever-growing world of sports betting.

---

Season preview episodes:

Sleepers, breakouts, bounce-backs

Stat projections: points, wins

Fantasy mock draft 1.0

Karlsson trade & top 250 rankings

Bedard & offseason moves

---

Fans can listen to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast at NHL.com/podcasts, subscribe to the show on various platforms and watch videos from the show on YouTube. The "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast is produced by NHL Original Productions.

NHL.com/Fantasy has fantasy hockey news, rankings, projections, podcasts, videos and more coverage of all 32 teams. Follow @NHLFantasy on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Threads.