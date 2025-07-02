Nyquist signs 1-year, $3.25 million contract with Jets 

35-year-old forward had 28 points in 79 games for Wild, Predators last season

Nyqust signs with Jets

© Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Gustav Nyquist signed a one-year, $3.25 million contract with the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old forward had 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) in 79 games for the Minnesota Wild and Nashville Predators last season including seven points (two goals, five assists) in 22 games with Minnesota after he was acquired in a trade on March 1. He did not have a point in six Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the fourth round (No. 121) of the 2008 NHL Draft, Nyquist has 531 points (209 goals, 322 assists) in 863 regular-season games for the Red Wings, San Jose Sharks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Predators and Wild, and 30 points (six goals, 24 assists) in 83 playoff games.

