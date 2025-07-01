Avalanche Signs Attard

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed defenseman Ronnie Attard to a one-year contract for the 2025-26 season.

Attard, 26, started the 2025-26 season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the American Hockey League and appeared in seven contests before being traded to the Edmonton Oilers on Nov. 4 and reported to their AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors. In 59 games with Bakersfield, he recorded 17 points (7g/10a) and finished third in goals (tied), assists and points among team defensemen.

A native of White Lake Township, Mich., Attard has collected 76 points (29g/47a) in 182 career AHL games with Lehigh Valley and Bakersfield from 2022-25. The defenseman has added three points (1g/2a) across nine Calder Cup playoff contests. Additionally, the 6-foot-3, 208-pound defenseman has totaled six points (2g/4a) in 29 career NHL contests with the Philadelphia Flyers over parts of the 2021-24 campaigns. He made his NHL debut on April 2, 2022 and set NHL career highs in goals (2), assists (2 - tied) and games played (15) during the 2021-22 campaign.

Prior to turning pro, Attard played three seasons of collegiate hockey at Western Michigan University from 2019-22 and recorded 72 points (27g/45a) in 94 games. During his junior year, he set career highs in all major statistical categories with a 13g/23a scoring line in 39 games while serving as an alternate captain. He was selected to the NCHC All-Rookie Team in 2020, and in 2020-21 and 2021-22 received First All-Star Team honors, earning a spot on the First All-American team during the latter season.

Selected in the third round (72nd overall) by the Flyers in the 2019 NHL Draft, Attard tallied 84 points (41g/43a) in 144 career United States Hockey League games with the Tri-City Storm from 2016-19. He served as team captain during the 2018-19 campaign en route to being selected as the USHL Player of the Year and to the First All-Star team, leading league defensemen in goals (30) and points (64).

Internationally, Attard represented his country at the 2023 IIHF World Championship and recorded one goal across four appearances in that showcase.