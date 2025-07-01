Flyers Agree to Terms With Center Christian Dvorak 

The Philadelphia Flyers have agreed to terms with center Christian Dvorak on a one-year contract worth $5.4M, according to General Manager, Daniel Briere.
POSITION: Center (Left shot)
VITALS: 6'1", 201 lbs.
BORN: Palos Township, Illinois (USA)
AGE: February 2, 1996 (29)
DRAFTED: 2014 - Phoenix (2nd Round-58th overall)
Notes:
- Dvorak is entering his 10th year in the NHL.
- He spent the last four seasons with Montreal Canadiens and recorded 33 points (12g-21a) in 82 games last year.
- He averaged 15:15 of ice-time per game with over two minutes (2:15) coming on the team's penalty kill in 2024-25.
- He added two goals in five Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Canadiens.
- Dvorak also spent five seasons in Arizona where he played under Rick Tocchet as head coach... He posted 146 points (67g-79a) in 302 regular season games as a Coyote.
- Overall, he has appeared in over 500 NHL games with nearly 250 points in that span (534gp, 105g-144a=249pts).