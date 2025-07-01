Sabres sign Kozak to 3-year contract

The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed forward Tyson Kozak to a three-year contract worth an average annual value of $775,000, the team announced Tuesday. The deal is two-way for the first year and one-way for the remaining two years.

Kozak, 22, was scheduled to become a restricted free agent Tuesday. He made his NHL debut Dec. 5 and played 21 games as a rookie for the Sabres, tallying five points (3+2) while averaging 10:29 of ice time. The 5-foot-11 center, whose NHL action was spread across five separate stints on Buffalo’s roster, earned head coach Lindy Ruff’s trust and praise for his reliable, two-way performance on the fourth line.

Kozak also recorded 14 points (8+6) in 31 regular season games with the Rochester Americans (AHL), plus four points (1+3) in eight Calder Cup Playoff games. He’s played 153 total games, regular season and playoffs, across three AHL campaigns.

The Sabres drafted the Souris, Manitoba, native in the seventh round in 2021. Kozak then captained the Portland Winterhawks (WHL) in 2021-22 – his fourth and final season with the club – before joining the Amerks for 2022-23.