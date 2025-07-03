One-year contract for defenseman William Trudeau

The 22-year-old rearguard tallied 19 points with the Laval Rocket this season

By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Thursday that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with defenseman William Trudeau.

A Varennes, QC native, Trudeau played 68 games with the Laval Rocket in the AHL this season, scoring five goals and adding 14 assists. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound defenseman also served 54 penalty minutes and ranked sixth on the team with a +14 differential.

A left-handed blue-liner, Trudeau has suited up for 198 games with the Rocket since making his professional debut in 2022-23, over which he’s registered 70 points (20G, 50A) and served 182 penalty minutes.

Trudeau was selected by the Canadiens in the fourth round (113th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

