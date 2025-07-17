Utah Signs Cameron Hebig to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

The Utah Mammoth announced today the signing of forward Cameron Hebig to a two-year, two-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $812,500.

Hebig, 28, skated in 67 American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Tucson Roadrunners in 2024-25, recording 26-21-47 and 34 penalty minutes (PIM). Hebig ranked first in goals and second in points among all Tucson skaters, setting new AHL highs in both categories while also representing Tucson at the AHL All-Star Classic last season, marking his first career selection to the event.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound forward has spent each of the past five seasons with the Roadrunners, and he ranks first in franchise history in games played (289) and third in goals (63) and points (133). Hebig has earned 77-92-169 and 190 PIM in 384 career AHL games with Tucson and the Bakersfield Condors since 2018-19.

A native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Hebig played 33 ECHL contests with the Wichita Thunder and Florida Everblades from 2019-21, tallying 11-23-34 and 14 PIM. Hebig also played five Western Hockey League (WHL) seasons with the Saskatoon Blades and Regina Pats, posting 98-127-225 and 136 PIM in 264 games.