Beauvillier signs 2-year, $5.5 million contract to stay with Capitals

Forward had 25 points last season, was acquired in trade with Penguins on March 7

beauvillier_contract

© Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Anthony Beauvillier signed a two-year, $5.5 million contract with the Washington Capitals on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $2.75 million.

The 28-year-old forward was an unrestricted free agent. He had 25 points (15 goals, 10 assists) in 81 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Capitals last season, including five points (two goals, three assists) in 18 games with Washington after he was acquired in a trade on March 7 for a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Beauvillier also had six points (two goals, four assists) in 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Selected by the New York Islanders in the first round (No. 28) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Beauvillier has 271 points (131 goals, 140 assists) in 631 regular-season games for the Islanders, Vancouver Canucks, Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators, Penguins and Capitals, and 37 points (18 goals, 19 assists) in 65 playoff games.

