Lightning sign forward Nick Abruzzese to a one-year, two-way contract

Abruzzese, 26, appeared in 71 games for the AHL’s Toronto Marlies last season

Abruzzese
By Press Release
TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Nick Abruzzese (a-bruh-ZEE-zee) to a one-year, two-way contract, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Abruzzese, 26, appeared in 71 games for the AHL’s Toronto Marlies last season and tallied 15 goals and 43 points. The 5-foot-11, 183-pound forward has played in a total of 211 career AHL games, all with the Marlies, logging 47 goals and 143 points. He has also played in 12 Calder Cup Playoff games and owns two goals and eight points.

A native of Slate Hill, New York, Abruzzese represented Team USA at the 2022 Olympic Games and notched a goal and four points in four games. He made his NHL debut with the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 2, 2022 against the Philadelphia Flyers and scored his first NHL goal on April 29, 2022 against the Boston Bruins. Abruzzese has played a total of 11 NHL contests, posting a goal and two assists.

Abruzzese was originally selected by the Maple Leafs in the fourth round, 124th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.

News Feed

Lightning sign forward Pontus Holmberg to a two-year contract

Lightning sign forward Boris Katchouk to a two-way contract

Lightning sign defenseman Simon Lundmark to a two-year, two-way contract

Lightning sign goaltender Ryan Fanti to a one-year, two-way contract

Lightning sign forward Tristan Allard to a two-year, entry-level contract

Lightning re-sign forward Gage Goncalves to a two-year contract

Lightning goalie prospect Meneghin continues to play in honor of late father

2025 Development Camp Notebook: Introductions, skating tests and P.C. Labrie’s return

Lightning leaders happy with eight selections from 2025 NHL Draft class

Lightning announce 2025 Development Camp roster and schedule, presented by Florida Blue

Lightning make eight picks during Day 2 of 2025 NHL Draft

Lightning make four selections in Round 7 at 2025 NHL Draft

Lightning select Everett Baldwin with 151st overall pick in 2025 NHL Draft

Lightning select Aiden Foster with 127th overall pick in 2025 NHL Draft

Lightning select Benjamin Rautiainen with 108th overall pick in 2025 NHL Draft

Lightning select Ethan Czata with the 56th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft

Are they Bolts: Director of Amateur Scouting John Rosso talks NHL Draft

Bolts Best Player of the Season: Nikita Kucherov  