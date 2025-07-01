Sabres sign Rathbone to 2-year deal

The Buffalo Sabres have signed defenseman Jack Rathbone to a two-year, two-way contract worth an average annual value of $775,000, the team announced Monday.

Rathbone, 26, was scheduled to his unrestricted free agency on Tuesday. He originally joined the Sabres organization on a one-year contract last summer, then had 23 points (6+17) with a plus-9 rating in 63 games with the Rochester Americans.

A fourth-round pick by Vancouver in 2019, Rathbone has 111 points (32+79) in 216 career AHL games spanning five seasons. He played 28 NHL games during his time with the Canucks.