Marchand signs 6-year, $31.5 million contract with Panthers

Brad Marchand signed a six-year, $31.5 million contract to remain with the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $5.25 million.

"Instantly supplementing our lineup from the moment he arrived in South Florida, Brad has been an outstanding addition to our team," Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. "He is the definition of a warrior on the ice, a critical leader for our group and a relentless competitor."

The 37-year-old forward had 51 points (23 goals, 28 assists) in 71 regular-season games for the Boston Bruins and Panthers this season including four points (two goals, two assists) in 10 games after he was acquired by Florida in a trade on March 7.

Marchand had 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists), including three game-winning goals, in 23 Stanley Cup Playoff games, and six goals in the Stanley Cup Final to help Florida successfully defend its title. His plus-17 rating was second in the postseason, trailing only teammate Anton Lundell (plus-19).

"As soon as he got traded here, he chirped me in the group chat instantly for our history in the last playoffs," Panthers center Sam Bennett said. "But what he's meant to this team, I truly don't think we win a Stanley Cup without him.

"His leadership, his will to win, it's inspiring and I was telling him before every game, 'We're going to follow you,' and we did. He was a dog every night and he for sure could've won this trophy (the Conn Smythe Trophy, which Bennett won, voted as MVP of the playoffs). He's a better player and person than I ever knew and I'm grateful I got to play with him."

Marchand, who was the longest-tenured player on the Bruins and in his second year as captain when he was traded, has played 16 NHL seasons. He has 980 points (424 goals, 556 assists) in 1,100 regular-season games for the Bruins and Panthers.

He is a 14-time 20-goal scorer, including in each of the past 12 seasons, and has made the NHL All-Star Team four times (2016-17, 2020-21 first team; 2018-19, 2019-20 second team).

Selected by Boston in the third round (No. 71) of the 2006 NHL Draft, Marchand has 158 points (66 goals, 92 assists) in 180 playoff games and also won the Cup with the Bruins in 2011.

On Monday, the Panthers also signed defenseman Aaron Ekblad to an eight-year, $48.8 million contract ($6.1 million average annual value).

The 29-year-old had 33 points (three goals, 30 assists) in 56 regular-season games for Florida this season. He was suspended for 20 games for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program.

Ekblad had 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 19 playoff games.

"It's a special team, a special organization, from top to bottom, everybody just does the work every day," Ekblad said after Florida won the Cup on June 17. "So it's a special team with special players that'll do anything. Maybe however many years down the road, you'll realize you know what guys went through."

The No. 1 pick by the Panthers in the 2014 NHL Draft, Ekblad has 380 points (118 goals, 262 assists) in 732 regular-season games and 33 points (eight goals, 25 assists) in 83 postseason games. He is second in games played in Florida history behind only Aleksander Barkov (804) and is first in goals, asissts and points in Panthers history among defensemen.

A two-time Cup winner, Ekblad also won the Calder Trophy, voted as NHL rookie of the year, in 2014-15, when he had 39 points (12 goals, 27 assists) in 81 games.

On Friday, the Panthers signed Bennett to an eight-year, $64 million contract ($8 million average annual value). The Conn Smythe Trophy winner scored 15 postseason goals.

Marchand, Ekblad and Bennett each could have become an unrestricted free agent on Tuesday.