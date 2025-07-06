Two-year contract for goaltender Jakub Dobes

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Sunday that the team has agreed to terms on a two-year (2025-26 to 2026-27), one-way contract with goaltender Jakub Dobes. The deal will pay him an average of $965,000 per season.

In 2024-25, Dobes appeared in 16 games with the Canadiens, posting a 7-4-3 record while registering a 2.74 GAA and a .909 SV%. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound netminder ranked fourth in wins among NHL rookie goaltenders and was one of five first-year goaltenders to earn a shutout.

Dobes, who started the 2024-25 season with the Laval Rocket, recorded a shutout in his first career NHL game against the Florida Panthers on December 28, 2024. The Ostrava, CZE native also played three postseason contests and earned his first career playoff win on April 25 against the Washington Capitals.

Dobes was selected in the fifth round (136th overall) by the Canadiens at the 2020 NHL Draft.