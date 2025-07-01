Islanders Sign DeAngelo

The New York Islanders have signed defenseman Tony DeAngelo to a one-year contract.

DeAngelo, 29, recorded 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) in 35 games with the Islanders last season. He joined the club on January 25 after beginning the season with CSKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League. DeAngelo led Islanders defensemen in points and tied for the team lead in assists over the final 35 games of the season.

The Sewell, NJ native was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round (19th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft. He has 229 points (52 goals, 177 assists) in 406 career games with the Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers, Carolina Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers and the Islanders. He has 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) in 26 career Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Rangers and Hurricanes.

Prior to his professional career, DeAngelo played four seasons (2011-15) in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Sarnia Sting and Soo Greyhounds, tallying 241 points (55 goals, 186 assists) in 236 career OHL games.

Internationally, DeAngelo represented the United States at the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championships, where he recorded three points (two goals, one assist) in five games.