Islanders Sign DeAngelo

The Islanders have signed defenseman Tony DeAngelo to a one-year contract

2526-Resigned-DeAngelo-1920x1080
By New York Islanders PR
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders have signed defenseman Tony DeAngelo to a one-year contract.

DeAngelo, 29, recorded 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) in 35 games with the Islanders last season. He joined the club on January 25 after beginning the season with CSKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League. DeAngelo led Islanders defensemen in points and tied for the team lead in assists over the final 35 games of the season.

The Sewell, NJ native was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round (19th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft. He has 229 points (52 goals, 177 assists) in 406 career games with the Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers, Carolina Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers and the Islanders. He has 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) in 26 career Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Rangers and Hurricanes.

Prior to his professional career, DeAngelo played four seasons (2011-15) in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Sarnia Sting and Soo Greyhounds, tallying 241 points (55 goals, 186 assists) in 236 career OHL games.

Internationally, DeAngelo represented the United States at the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championships, where he recorded three points (two goals, one assist) in five games.

News Feed

Islanders Sign Rittich

Get to Know Burke Hood

Isles Day to Day: Development Camp Day Two

Inside Matthew Schaefer’s First Day of Islanders Development Camp

Romanov Agrees to Eight-Year Deal

Eklund is Thrilled to Arrive on Long Island, Reunite with Odelius

Aitcheson Adding Draft Day, Development Camp to Hit Reel 

Isles Day to Day: 2025 Development Camp Opens

Islanders Announce 2025 Development Camp Roster

Islanders Sign Foudy

Islanders Sign Gauthier

Islanders 2025 Draft Notebook

Islanders Select Six on Day Two

Darche Fares Well in First Draft as Isles GM

Islanders Add Two Highly Touted Prospects with Back-to-Back Picks in 2025 NHL Draft

Islanders Select Eklund at No. 16

Islanders Select Aitcheson at No. 17

Schaefer Pays Tribute to Late Mother After Getting Drafted by Islanders