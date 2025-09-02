Maple Leafs Sign Goaltender Dennis Hildeby

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed goaltender Dennis Hildeby to a three-year contract extension. The deal is a two-way contract for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons, followed by a one-way contract in 2027-28, carrying an average annual value of $841,667.

Hildeby, 24, played in 30 regular season games with the Toronto Marlies (AHL) during the 2024-25 season, posting a 16-9-4 record with a 2.55 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and two shutouts. He also appeared in one Calder Cup Playoff game with the Marlies. Hildeby started six games with the Maple Leafs in 2024-25, posting a 3-3-0 record with a 3.33 goals-against average and an .878 save percentage.

In 73 career regular season AHL games with the Marlies, the Järfälla, Sweden native has a combined record of 37-21-11 with a 2.53 goals-against average, a .909 save percentage and six shutouts. Hildeby has collected a 1-3 record in five career Calder Cup Playoff games alongside a 3.25 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage. Hildeby was selected to represent Toronto with the North Division at the 2024 and 2025 AHL All-Star Classic.

The 6’7”, 224-pound goaltender was originally selected by Toronto in the fourth round (122nd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.