Canes Sign Suzuki, Agree To Terms With Seeley On One-Year Contracts

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed forward Ryan Suzuki and agreed to terms with defenseman Ronan Seeley on one-year, two-way contracts. Suzuki will be paid $775,000 on the NHL level or $130,000 on the American Hockey League (AHL) level with a guarantee of at least $175,000. Seeley will be paid $775,000 on the NHL level or $80,000 on the American Hockey League (AHL) level.

Suzuki, 24, made his NHL debut with the Hurricanes against the Blackhawks on Jan. 30, and appeared in two NHL games in 2024-25, registering a plus-one rating. The London, Ont., native spent the majority of the season with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves, leading the team in points (59) and assists (47) in 69 games played. Suzuki also led the Wolves in power-play assists (18). The 6’2”, 195-pound forward has appeared in 230 career AHL games, scoring 51 goals and adding 94 assists (145 points) over five seasons since turning professional. Selected by the Hurricanes in the first round, 28th overall, at the 2019 NHL Draft, Suzuki spent his junior career in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with Barrie and Saginaw, totaling 177 points (57g, 120a) in 173 games. He represented Canada at the 2019 IIHF Under-18 World Championship and at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, registering four points (2g, 2a) and winning silver at the 2021 World Juniors.

Seeley, 22, completed his third professional season in 2024-25, scoring three goals and added seven assists (10 points) while serving as an alternate captain for the Chicago Wolves. The Yellowknife, N.W.T., native has appeared in 197 career AHL games, earning 49 points (9g, 40a). Seeley played four seasons with the Everett Silvertips prior to turning professional, totaling 20 goals and 82 assists (102 points) in 190 games and serving as Everett’s captain during the 2021-22 season. Selected by the Hurricanes in the seventh round, 208th overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft, Seeley won gold with Canada at the 2022 World Junior Championship, registering four assists during the tournament.