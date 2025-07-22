Kakko signs 3-year, $13.575 million contract with Kraken

Kaapo Kakko signed a three-year, $13.575 million contract with the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $4.525 million.

The 24-year-old forward, who was a restricted free agent, avoided a salary arbitration hearing. He had an NHL career-high 44 points (14 goals, 30 assists) in 79 games last season, including 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 49 games with the Kraken after he was acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on Dec. 18.

Kakko averaged 17:03 of ice time per game with Seattle, which was fifth among its forwards, after averaging 13:17 in his 30 games last season with New York.

"Getting a contract done with Kaapo was a top priority this summer," Kraken general manager Jason Botterill said. "We knew quickly he'd be a big part of our team moving forward. He's got size (6-foot-1, 215 pounds), skill and tremendous playmaking ability, and isn't afraid of going to the net. He fit in immediately with our group, and we're thrilled to have him under contract."

Selected by the Rangers with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, Kakko has 161 points (71 goals, 90 assists) in 379 regular-season games with New York and Seattle, and nine points (four goals, five assists) in 44 Stanley Cup Playoff games.