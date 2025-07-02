Maple Leafs Sign Lettieri To One-year Contract

TML_25_PlayerSigning_T1_Lettieri_Web

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Vinni Lettieri to a one-year contract worth $775,000.

Lettieri, 30, split the 2024-25 season between the Boston Bruins, recording three goals and two assists in 26 games, and their AHL affiliate, Providence. In 47 regular season games with Providence, he registered 50 points (21 goals, 29 assists), before adding three goals and four assists in eight Calder Cup playoff games. In 155 career NHL Games between Anaheim, Boston and Minnesota, the Excelsior, Minnesota native has recorded 15 goals and 17 assists.

Lettieri originally signed an entry-level contract with the New York Rangers on March 27, 2017.

