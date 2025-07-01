Eller signs 1-year, $1.25 million contract with Senators

Lars Eller signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old forward had 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 80 regular-season games for the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins including 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 63 games with Washington after he was acquired in a trade on Nov. 12.

Eller had one assist in nine Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"I'll definitely keep playing. My body feels good, so I'm going to keep playing," Eller said on Capitals' break up day on May 17.

Selected by the St. Louis Blues with the No. 13 pick in the 2007 NHL Draft, Eller has 424 points (118 goals, 236 assists) in 1,116 regular-season games for the Blues, Montreal Canadiens, Colorado Avalanche, Penguins and Capitals and 50 points (15 goals, 35 assists) in 112 playoff games.

He won the Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2018.

The Senators also signed forward Nick Cousins to a one-year, $825,000 contract.

The 31-year-old forward had 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 50 games last season. He won the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers in 2024

NHL.com senior writer Tom Gulitti contributed to this report