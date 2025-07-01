Smith, Saad each signs 1-year, $2 million contract to remain with Golden Knights

Reilly Smith and Brandon Saad each signed a one-year, $2 million contract to remain with the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Smith, a 34-year-old forward, had 40 points (13 goals, 27 assists) in 79 regular-season games for Vegas and the New York Rangers last season, including 11 points (three goals, eight asissts) in 21 games with Vegas after he was acquired in a trade March 6.

Selected by the Dallas Stars in the third round (No. 69) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Smith has 553 points (226 goals, 327 assists) in 919 regular-season games for the Stars, Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Rangers and Golden Knights and 83 points (29 goals, 54 assists) in 117 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Smith won the Stanley Cup with the Golden Knights in 2023.

Saad, a 32-year-old forward, had 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) in 72 regular-season games for the St. Louis Blues and Golden Knights last season, including 14 points (six goals, eight assists) with Vegas after he signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract Jan. 31, 2025, following his contract termination by the Blues.

Selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the second round (No. 43) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Saad has 529 points (266 goals, 263 assists) in 935 regular-season games for the Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Colorado Avalanche, Blues and Golden Knights and 57 points (27 goals, 30 assists) in 111 playoff games.

Saad won the Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks in 2013 and 2015.

Vegas also signed forward Cole Reinhardt (two years) and defensemen Dylan Coghlan (one year) and Jaycob Megna (one year) on Tuesday.

The Golden Knights acquired forward Mitch Marner from the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 28-year-old, who could have become an unrestricted free agent, signed an eight-year, $96 million contract ($12 million).