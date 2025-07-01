Provorov signs 7-year, $59.5 million contract with Blue Jackets

Defenseman had 33 points last season, could have become unrestricted free agent

Ivan Provorov free agent stays

© Kirk Irwin/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Ivan Provorov signed a seven-year, $59.5 million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $8.5 million.

The 28-year-old defenseman had 33 points (seven goals, 26 assists) in 82 games for the Blue Jackets last season. He could have become an unrestricted free agent on Tuesday.

“I think I knew I wanted to stay,” Provorov said. “My understanding was they wanted to keep me. Obviously, I think it’s not a secret they explored and looked at other options. Definitely was a stressful week.

“Definitely didn’t know if I was coming back or not, but I think obviously the want for me was to stay and to re-sign here, and I’m glad we were able to come to an agreement to keep all of us together.”

Ivan Provorov signs seven-year, $59.5 million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets

Selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the first round (No. 7) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Provorov has 282 points (77 goals, 205 assists) in 696 regular-season games for the Flyers and Blue Jackets and 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 22 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

“Obviously, we really wanted ‘Provy’ to stay here, and I think you heard it (from him) -- he wanted to stay here,” Columbus general manager Don Waddell said. “When you have 2-3 weeks prior there are talks, but you don’t get down to the nuts and bolts as much as in the last 24 hours or so.

“We know, from our end, as of today he could sign with anybody. So, that’s the biggest thing as you approach deadlines, whether it’s the draft or whatever it is, deadlines usually create action.”

Columbus re-signed defenseman Dante Fabbro to a four-year, $16.5 million contract ($4.125 million AAV) on Sunday, two days after acquiring forwards Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood from the Colorado Avalanche.

NHL.com staff writer Tracey Myers contributed to this report

Related Content

NHL free agency live blog

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Coyle, Wood traded to Blue Jackets by Avalanche

Fabbro signs 4-year, $16.5 million contract to remain with Blue Jackets

Latest News

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Vladar signs 2-year, $6.7 million contract with Flyers

McLeod signs 4-year, $20 million contract with Sabres

Smith, Saad each signs 1-year, $2 million contract to remain with Golden Knights

Jeannot signs 5-year, $17 million contract with Bruins

Fantasy spin on free agent signings with EDGE stats

Foerster could miss start of Flyers season due to elbow infection

Nedeljkovic traded to Sharks by Penguins

Allen signs 5-year, $9 million contract to remain with Devils

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

NHL free agency live blog

Klingberg signs 1-year, $4 million contract with Sharks

Schmidt signs 3-year, $10.5 million contract with Mammoth

Marchand signs 6-year, $31.5 million contract with Panthers

Perry signs 1-year, $3.5 million contract with Kings

Granlund signs 3-year contract with Ducks

Bedard, Blackhawks ‘are talking’ new contract, GM says 

Eller signs 1-year, $1.25 million contract with Senators