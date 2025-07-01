Provorov signs 7-year, $59.5 million contract with Blue Jackets

Ivan Provorov signed a seven-year, $59.5 million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $8.5 million.

The 28-year-old defenseman had 33 points (seven goals, 26 assists) in 82 games for the Blue Jackets last season. He could have become an unrestricted free agent on Tuesday.

“I think I knew I wanted to stay,” Provorov said. “My understanding was they wanted to keep me. Obviously, I think it’s not a secret they explored and looked at other options. Definitely was a stressful week.

“Definitely didn’t know if I was coming back or not, but I think obviously the want for me was to stay and to re-sign here, and I’m glad we were able to come to an agreement to keep all of us together.”