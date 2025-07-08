CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH JETT WOO ON A ONE-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACT

AGREED TO TERMS - CDC 5
By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenceman Jett Woo on a one-year, two-way contract.

“Jett was a key member of our playoff run in Abbotsford,” said Allvin. “Logging those minutes in the playoffs should help him become a better player and leader moving forward. It's an experience he can build on this fall to start next season."

Woo, 24, appeared in 67 games for the Abbotsford Canucks in 2024.25, recording 18 points (2-16-18), 90 penalty minutes, and a +14 plus/minus rating. He also skated in 22 playoff contests for Abbotsford, posting six points (1-5-6) and 12 penalty minutes, helping Abbotsford capture the Calder Cup.

The 6’0”, 205lbs defenceman has played in 267 career AHL games, split between the Utica Comets and Abbotsford, recording 83 points (21-62-83), 332 penalty minutes, and a +32 plus/minus rating. In 30 career postseason games, he has accumulated six points (1-5-6) and 18 penalty minutes.

The Winnipeg, MB native has represented Canada on the international stage multiple times, including the 2016 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, the 2017 U18 World Championships, and the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, winning gold.

Woo was originally selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the second round, 37th overall, in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

