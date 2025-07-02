Sabres sign Fiddler-Schultz to ELC, 3 others to 2-way deals

The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Carson Meyer and defensemen Zac Jones and Zach Metsa to two-way contracts worth average annual values of $775,000. Jones' contract is for one year; Meyer and Metsa are each signed for two years.

Buffalo also signed forward Riley Fiddler-Schultz to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Meyer, 27, scored 21 points (9+12) in 29 games last season with the San Diego Gulls, the AHL affiliate of the Anaheim Ducks. He’s tallied 131 points (65+66) across 201 career AHL games.

Meyer was a sixth-round draft pick by Columbus in 2017. He’s played 41 career NHL games, all as a member of the Blue Jackets.

Jones, 24, played a career-high 46 games last season for the New York Rangers. The left-shot defenseman has played 115 career NHL contests with the Rangers, who drafted him during the third round in 2019.

Metsa, 26, joined Rochester as an undrafted free agent in 2023 following a successful four-year collegiate stint with Quinnipiac, which he captained to a NCAA national championship as a senior.

Following a 24-point rookie campaign in 2023-24, Metsa led Amerks defensemen with 46 points (7+39) in 69 games this past season. His 39 assists led the team.

Fiddler-Schultz, 23, signed with Rochester as an undrafted free agent in 2023 at the conclusion of his junior career with the WHL’s Calgary Hitmen.

After splitting his first professional season between Rochester and ECHL Jacksonville, Fiddler-Schultz became a full-time member of the Amerks roster in 2024-25. He had 26 points (13+13) in 51 games, then added a goal and two assists in eight playoff contests.