Minnesota Wild Re-signs Forward Michael Milne to a One-year, Two-way Contract

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed forward Michael Milne to a one-year, two-way contract ($775,000/$100,000) for the 2025-26 season.

Milne, 22 (9/21/02), recorded 26 points (15-11=26), two power-play goals (PPG), two game-winning goals (GWG) and one short-handed goal (SHG) in 60 games for the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League (AHL) last season, ranking sixth on the team in goals. The 5-foot-10, 187-pound native of Abbotsford, British Columbia, also made his NHL debut with Minnesota on Nov. 16 vs. Dallas.

Milne has skated in 157 career AHL games over three seasons (2022-25) with Iowa, recording 60 points (30-30=60), 90 penalty minutes (PIM), seven PPGs and 291 shots. He also appeared in two games for Iowa in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, recording five shots. Milne previously played four seasons (2018-22) with the Winnipeg Ice (2019-22) and Kootenay Ice (2018-19) in the Western Hockey League (WHL), recording 133 points (60-73=133), a plus-66 rating, 103 PIM, 10 PPG, nine GWG and 432 shots in 175 games. He was selected by the Wild in the third round (89th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

