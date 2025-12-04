NHL On Tap: U.S. Olympic hopefuls take ice when Red Wings visit Blue Jackets

Kings look to cool off Bedard

The Los Angeles Kings (12-7-7) can extend a 10-game home point streak (7-0-2 from March 2, 2019) against the Chicago Blackhawks (11-9-6) when they welcome Connor Bedard for the first of two games in three days at Crypto.com Arena (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). The 20-year-old center has an eight-game road point streak and can become the third player in NHL history with multiple road point streaks of at least nine games at age 20 or younger. The others are guys named Wayne Gretzky (three times) and Mario Lemieux (twice). Bedard is third in the League in scoring with 38 points (17 goals, 21 assists) in 26 games for Chicago, which is 1-4-2 in its past seven games. The Kings will try to regroup from a 3-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday that dropped them to 2-2-3 in their past seven games.