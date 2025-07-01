Klingberg signs 1-year, $4 million contract with Sharks

Defenseman played 11 regular-season games, 19 playoff games for Oilers last season; Gaudette gets 2-year deal

John Klingber signs 1 year contract SJS

John Klingberg signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old defenseman had four points (one goal, three assists) in 11 games after signing with the Edmonton Oilers on Jan 17. He had four points (one goal, three assists) in 19 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Selected by the Dallas Stars in the fifth round (No. 131) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Klingberg has 416 points (82 goals, 334 assists) in 644 regular-season games for the Stars, Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild, Toronto Maple Leafs and Oilers and 43 points (nine goals, 34 assists) in 82 playoff games.

San Jose also signed forward Adam Gaudette to a two-year, $4 million contract ($2 million average annual value).

The 28-year-old had 26 points (19 goals, seven assists) in 26 games for the Ottawa Senators last season and has 96 points (46 goals, 50 assists) in 301 regular-season games for the Vancouver Canucks, Chicago Blackhawks, Senators, and St. Louis Blues and three points (one goal, two assists) in 16 playoff games.

