One-year contract for Joe Veleno 

The 25-year-old centerman recorded 17 points in 74 games with Detroit and Chicago in 2024-25

By Montreal Canadiens PR
BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Wednesday that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year, one-way contract with forward Joe Veleno.

Veleno played 74 games with the Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks in 2024-25, scoring eight goals and adding nine assists. The Montreal native was traded to the Blackhawks at the NHL Trade Deadline and recorded seven points (3G, 4A) in 18 games with Chicago to conclude his fifth NHL campaign.

Veleno has appeared in 306 NHL games since making his debut in 2020-21, tallying 38 goals and 43 assists in addition to serving 98 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-1, 201-pound forward set career highs for goals (12), assists (16) and points (28) in 2023-24.

Veleno was selected by the Red Wings in the first round (30th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

