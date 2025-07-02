Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions | July 2, 2025

VEGAS (July 2, 2025): Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, July 2, the following roster transactions:

The organization has signed defenseman Kaedan Korczak to a four-year contract extension through the 2029-30 NHL season worth an average annual value of $3,250,000.

Korczak, 24, skated in a career-high 40 games with Vegas during the 2024-25 season and recorded 10 points (0 G, 10 A). Korczak’s +15 rating last season finished third among Golden Knights’ defensemen. The native of Yorkton, Saskatchewan, has appeared in 77 career NHL games, all with Vegas, with 21 points (1 G, 20 A) with a +25 rating. Korczak made his NHL debut on Feb. 1, 2022, against Buffalo and recorded 16:37 TOI and finished as a +1 on the ice. The defenseman played 134 games through parts of four seasons in the AHL to go with 39 points (7 G, 32 A) with the Henderson Silver Knights.

Prior to his professional career, Korczak logged 214 games with the Kelowna Rockets of the WHL, where he recorded 106 points (21 G, 85 A). Internationally, Korczak was selected to represent Canada at the 2019 U18 World Junior Championship and the 2021 U20 World Junior Championship and earned a silver medal with Team Canada in 2021 after appearing in all seven games and posting one assist and a +5 rating. Korczak was drafted by Vegas in the second round (41st overall) in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Davies, 28, appeared in all 72 games last season for the AHL’s Belleville Senators, posting 48 points (11G, 37 A), 44 penalty minutes, and a +9 rating while serving as an assistant captain. A seventh-round pick (192nd overall) of the New Jersey Devils in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Davies has played in 23 career NHL games with the Nashville Predators and Buffalo Sabres, totaling three assists and 12 penalty minutes. In 329 career AHL games with the Milwaukee Admirals, Chicago Wolves, Rochester Americans, and Senators, Davies has collected 174 points (44 G, 130 A), 312 penalty minutes, and a +57 rating. A native of Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue, Quebec, Davies posted personal bests in 2024-25 in games played (72), assists (37), and points (48), while representing the North Division in the AHL All-Star Classic. His 37 assists were tied for fifth in the AHL among defensemen, and his 48 points ranked seventh.

Prior to his professional career, the five-foot-11 defenseman played three seasons at Northeastern University from 2016-2019, appearing in 111 games and collecting 94 points (22G, 72A). He was a Hockey East First Team All-Star in 2018 and 2019, an NCAA East First-Team All-American in 2018, and an NCAA East Second-Team All-American in 2019. He won the Spengler Cup as a member of Team Canada in 2017.

Kaedan Korczak, Defenseman

Birthplace: Yorkton, Saskatchewan

Height: 6-3

Weight: 203 lbs.

Age: 24

Shoots: Right

Notes:

-Skated in a career-high 40 NHL games during the 2024-25 season and recorded 10 points (0 G, 10 A) to go with a +15 rating

-Appeared in 77 career games, all with Vegas, and logged 21 points (1 G, 20 A) with a +25 rating

-Made his NHL debut on February 1, 2022, against Buffalo and recorded 16:37 TOI and finished as a +1

-Played 134 games through four seasons in the AHL to go with 39 points (7 G, 32 A)

-Logged 214 games with Kelowna in the WHL and recorded 106 points (21 G, 85 A) with a +7 rating

-Earned a silver medal with Team Canada at the 2021 WJC 20 and recorded one assist through seven games with a +5 rating

-Drafted in the second round (41st overall) in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by Vegas

Jeremy Davies, Defenseman

Birthplace: Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue, QC

Height: 5-11

Weight: 185 lbs.

Age: 28

Shoots: Left

Notes:

-Appeared in all 72 games in 2024-25 with AHL Belleville, recording 48 points (11 G, 37 A)

-Established AHL career-highs in games played, assists, and points in 2024-25

-Ranked fifth in assists and seventh in points among all AHL defensemen in 2024-25

-Has totaled 44 goals, 174 points, 312 PIM, and a plus-57 rating in 329 AHL games with Belleville, Rochester, Milwaukee, and Chicago

-Has logged three assists in 23 career NHL games with Buffalo and Nashville

-NCAA East First-Team All-American in 2018, Second Team in 2019

-Hockey East First Team All-Star in 2018 and 2019

-2017 Spengler Cup Champion with Team Canada

-Drafted by New Jersey Devils in the seventh round (192nd overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft

