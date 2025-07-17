Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Wilmer Skoog on a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

SUNRISE, Fla.– Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Wilmer Skoog on a one-year, two-way contract.

Skoog, 25, recorded 24 points (9-15-24) over 72 American Hockey League (AHL) games with Florida’s AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, in 2024-25. He also contributed seven points (4-3-7) over 18 postseason games, helping the Checkers reach the Calder Cup Final.

The 6-foot-2, 196-pound native of Stockholm, Sweden has skated in 121 regular season AHL games with Charlotte over the past two seasons, amassing 55 points (31-24-55). He also appeared in 20 ECHL games in 2023-24 with the Florida Everblades, recording eight points (2-6-8).

Prior to his professional career, Skoog played in four seasons (2019-20 to 2022-23) with Boston University (Hockey East), producing 76 points (40-36-76) over 103 games. He helped the Terriers secure a Hockey East title in his senior year and was named to the Hockey East Third All-Star Team after tying for the team lead with 16 goals (16-15-31). Skoog was also a Hockey East Second Team All-Star in 2021-22.

Undrafted, Skoog played several seasons playing junior hockey in Sweden in the VIK Västerås HK system prior to his collegiate career.

The Florida Panthers are back-to-back 2024 & 2025 Stanley Cup Champions! Fans interested in Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025-26 season are encouraged to join the waitlist by clicking here, visiting FloridaPanthers.com/tickets or by calling PUCK line (954.835.PUCK).