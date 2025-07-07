York signs 5-year, $25.75 million contract with Flyers

Cam York signed a five-year, $25.75 million contract with the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday. It has an average annual value of $5.15 million.

The 24-year-old restricted free agent defenseman had 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) and averaged 20:47 of ice time in 66 games for the Flyers last season.

York set NHL career highs in goals (10), assists (20) and points (30) in 2023-24, and said in April that he believes he can get back to being more of an offensive presence in 2025-26.

"Offensively, playing more free, making more plays," he said. "I think I can do a better job of getting pucks through from the blue line. I didn't feel like laterally I was as good [in 2024-25] in terms of using my space and my legs that I have. I have the ability to do it, [but] I wasn't doing it. I think there's a few things offensively I can do that will definitely help that. ... I think it's something I'm going to revisit this summer for sure. Next year, come into the season with a little bit of a different mindset."

York, selected by the Flyers in the first round (No. 14) of the 2019 NHL Draft, has 77 points (19 goals, 58 assists) in 235 NHL games.

NHL.com deputy managing editor Adam Kimelman contributed to this report