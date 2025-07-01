Lightning sign forward Pontus Holmberg to a two-year contract

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Pontus Holmberg to a two-year contract worth an AAV of $1.55 million, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Holmberg, 26, played in 68 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season, recording seven goals and 19 points while averaging 12:40 of time on ice. The 6-foot, 201-pound forward has skated in a total of 159 career NHL games, all with Toronto, and registered 19 goals and 49 points with a plus-15 rating. He has also appeared in 19 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, averaging 12:20 of time on ice and collecting one assist with 17 shots on goal.

A native of Vasteras, Sweden, Holmberg made his NHL debut on November 2, 2022 against the Philadelphia Flyers and recorded his first career point, an assist, on November 15, 2022 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Four games later, Holmberg netted his first career goal, a game-winning tally, in a 2-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils on November 23, 2022.

Holmberg has represented Team Sweden in several international tournaments, including the 2022 Olympic Games, where he logged two assists in six contests. His most recent international experience came during the 2024 IIHF Men’s World Championship, where he won the Bronze Medal and recorded six assists in 10 games to rank tied for second among all Team Sweden forwards.

Prior to his career in North America, Holmberg helped lead the Swedish Hockey League’s Växjö Lakers HC to an SHL Championship in 2021, recording seven goals and 14 points in 14 postseason contests. Leading all SHL skaters in playoff goals and points, Holmberg received the Stefan Liv Memorial Trophy as the MVP of the playoffs and was also voted the Swedish Forward of the Year. He has skated in a total of 192 career SHL games, logging 30 goals and 91 points with a plus-32 rating.

Holmberg was originally drafted by the Maple Leafs in the sixth round, 156th overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft.