Vegas Golden Knights Agree to Terms with Cole Schwindt, Jonas Rondbjerg and Raphael Lavoie to One-Year Contracts

VEGAS (July 6, 2025): Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, July 6, the following roster transactions:

The team has agreed to terms with forward Raphael Lavoie on a one-year contract for the 2025-26 season.

on a one-year contract for the 2025-26 season. The team has agreed to terms with forward Jonas Rondbjerg on a one-year contract for the 2025-26 season.

on a one-year contract for the 2025-26 season. The team has agreed to terms with forward Cole Schwindt on a one-year contract for the 2025-26 season.

Lavoie, 24, played in nine games with the Golden Knights last season after being claimed on waivers by Vegas in October. The forward saw action in 42 AHL games in Henderson and led the Silver Knights with 17 goals on the season. Prior to his time in Vegas and Henderson, Lavoie played in seven NHL games with the Edmonton Oilers and parts of four seasons with their AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors. Lavoie led the Condors in goals over consecutive seasons, scoring 25 in 2022-23 and 28 the following season. Lavoie spent four seasons in the QMJHL with the Halifax Mooseheads and the Chicoutimi Sagueneens and was drafted by Edmonton in the second round (38th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Rondbjerg, 26, has played in 76 NHL games, all with Vegas, while producing 10 points (3 G, 10 A) over the past four seasons. The forward skated in 56 AHL contests during the 2024-25 season and notched 26 points (11 G, 15 A). Rondbjerg’s 11 goals were tied for seventh on the Silver Knights last season and his 15 assists were tied for eighth. Internationally, Rondbjerg represented Denmark in May at the 2025 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and in August, he helped his country qualify for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games. Rondbjerg was drafted by Vegas in the third round (65th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Schwindt, 24, played in a career-high 42 NHL games with Vegas during the 2024-25 regular season and recorded eight points (1 G, 7 A). The forward notched his first NHL point in his Vegas debut on Oct. 11 against St. Louis and scored his first career goal on April 16 at Vancouver. The native of Kitchener, Ontario, made his postseason debut on May 14 in Game 5 against Edmonton. Schwindt was claimed off waivers by Vegas from Calgary on Oct. 7, 2024, and has appeared in 49 total NHL contests between the Golden Knights, Flames, and Panthers. Schwindt was drafted by Florida in the third round (81st overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Raphael Lavoie, Forward

Birthplace: Chambly, QC

Height: 6-4

Weight: 214 lbs.

Age: 24

Shoots: Right

Notes:

Skated in nine NHL games with Vegas last season since being claimed on waivers in October

Led Silver Knights with 17 goals last season and skated in a total of 42 AHL games in Henderson

Played parts of four seasons with the Bakersfield Condors, the AHL affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers, and led team in goals in both the 2022-23 season and the 2023-24 season

Spent four seasons in the QMJHL with the Halifax Mooseheads and the Chicoutimi Sagueneens

Earned a gold medal with Canada at the 2020 U20 World Junior Championship

Drafted by Edmonton in the second round (38th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft

Jonas Rondbjerg, Forward

Birthplace: Horsholm, DNK

Height: 6-2

Weight: 204 lbs.

Age: 26

Shoots: Left

Notes:

Played in 13 games with the Golden Knights during the 2024-25 regular season

Has seen action in a total of 76 NHL contests in his career, all with Vegas, recording 10 points (3 G, 7 A)

Skated in 56 AHL games during the 2024-25 season and notched 26 points (11 G, 15 A)

Represented Denmark in May at the 2025 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and scored twice in five games, and helped his country in August qualify for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games

Drafted by Vegas in the third round (65th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft

Cole Schwindt, Forward

Birthplace: Kitchener, ON

Height: 6-2

Weight: 203 lbs.

Age: 24

Shoots: Right

Notes:

Played in a career-high 42 NHL games and notched eight points (1 G, 7 A) with the Golden Knights during the 2024-25 regular season

Recorded his first NHL point in his Vegas debut on Oct. 11 against St. Louis and scored his first career goal on April 16 at Vancouver

Made his postseason debut on May 14 in Game 5 against Edmonton

Has appeared in 49 total NHL contests in his career between Vegas, Calgary, and Florida, with his eight career points (1 G, 7 A) all recorded as a Golden Knight

Claimed off waivers by Vegas from Calgary on Oct. 7, 2024

Drafted by Florida in the third round (81st overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.