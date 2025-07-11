Jets sign defenceman Isaak Phillips to a two-year, two-way contract

WINNIPEG, July 11, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today they have agreed to terms with defenceman Isaak Phillips on a two-year, two-way contract with an average annual value in the NHL of $812,500.

Phillips, 23, scored a goal in three games with the Chicago Blackhawks last season. The Barrie, Ont. native also had 16 points (4G, 12A) and 74 penalty minutes in 67 AHL games for the Manitoba Moose and the Rockford IceHogs in 2024-25.

Phillips, a fifth-round pick (141st overall) by Chicago in the 2020 NHL Draft, played 56 games with the Blackhawks over the past four seasons posting 12 points (2G, 10A) and 31 PIMs. He has also played 238 AHL games for Manitoba and Rockford and recorded 87 points (26G, 61A) and 234 PIMs.

Isaak Phillips

Defence

Born Sept. 28, 2001 -- Barrie, ONT

Height 6.03 -- Weight 205 -- Shoots L