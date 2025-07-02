One-year contracts for Sean Farrell and Marc Del Gaizo

Two-way deals for both players

Farrell_DelgaizoEN 1
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Wednesday that the team has agreed to terms on one-year, two-way contracts with forward Sean Farrell and defenseman Marc Del Gaizo.

Farrell played 67 games with the Laval Rocket in 2024-25, registering 44 points (20G, 24A) in his second season in the AHL. The Hopkinton, MA native ranked third (tied with Owen Beck) on the team in points as well as fifth (tied with Joshua Roy) in goals. Farrell also tallied three goals and seven helpers in 13 playoff contests with Laval.

The 23-year-old forward, who was selected by the Canadiens in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, scored one goal in six games with Montreal in 2022-23.

Del Gaizo produced nine points (2G, 7A) in 46 appearances with the Nashville Predators this season, in addition to serving 16 penalty minutes. The 25-year-old rearguard also recorded 12 points (8G, 4A) in 30 games with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals.

Del Gaizo, a Basking Ridge, NJ native, was selected by the Predators in the fourth round (109th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

News Feed

Q&A Recap: Alexandre Carrier and Alex Newhook

Zachary Bolduc: ‘I grew up watching the Montreal Canadiens, it’s exciting’

One-year contracts for Alex Belzile and Nate Clurman

One-year contracts for Samuel Blais and Kaapo Kahkonen

Canadiens acquire forward Zachary Bolduc from the St. Louis Blues

Canadiens acquire seventh-round pick from Carolina

Canadiens submit qualifying offers to five players 

Canadiens will hold their development camp from July 1 to 3

Bobrov: ‘We wanted to add a lot of compete and grit’

Recap: 2025 NHL Draft

Noah Dobson by the numbers

Canadiens acquire defenseman Noah Dobson from the New York Islanders

Gorton, Habs ‘looking at everything’ ahead of NHL Draft

Canadiens to host expanded “Prospect Showdown” September 13-14

Canadiens share 2025-26 preseason schedule

Catching up with… Owen Protz

Online Q&A with Newhook and Carrier on Monday afternoon

Join the Canadiens for a first-round NHL Draft watch party at La Cage