One-year contracts for Sean Farrell and Marc Del Gaizo

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Wednesday that the team has agreed to terms on one-year, two-way contracts with forward Sean Farrell and defenseman Marc Del Gaizo.

Farrell played 67 games with the Laval Rocket in 2024-25, registering 44 points (20G, 24A) in his second season in the AHL. The Hopkinton, MA native ranked third (tied with Owen Beck) on the team in points as well as fifth (tied with Joshua Roy) in goals. Farrell also tallied three goals and seven helpers in 13 playoff contests with Laval.

The 23-year-old forward, who was selected by the Canadiens in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, scored one goal in six games with Montreal in 2022-23.

Del Gaizo produced nine points (2G, 7A) in 46 appearances with the Nashville Predators this season, in addition to serving 16 penalty minutes. The 25-year-old rearguard also recorded 12 points (8G, 4A) in 30 games with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals.

Del Gaizo, a Basking Ridge, NJ native, was selected by the Predators in the fourth round (109th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.