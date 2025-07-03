Burns signs 1-year contract with Avalanche

Defenseman, 2017 Norris Trophy winner, will begin 22nd NHL season with Colorado

Burns_CAR_up-close

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Brent Burns signed a one-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 40-year-old defenseman was an unrestricted free agent. He had 29 points (six goals, 23 assists) in 82 games for the Carolina Hurricanes last season and five points (one goal, four assists) in 15 playoff games.

Burns has not missed a game the past 11 seasons; his streak of 925 consecutive games played is fourth in NHL history.

He had 133 points (34 goals, 99 assists) in 246 regular-season games for Carolina since being acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on July 13, 2022.

Burns was in the final season of an eight-year, $64 million contract ($8 million average annual value) he signed with the Sharks on Nov. 22, 2016.

The No. 20 pick by the Minnesota Wild in the 2003 NHL Draft, Burns has 910 points (261 goals, 649 assists) in 1,497 regular-season games for the Wild, Sharks and Hurricanes and 80 points (24 goals, 56 assists) in 135 playoff games.

