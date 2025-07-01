McLeod signs 4-year, $20 million contract with Sabres

Forward was restricted free agent; Buffalo also adds goalie Lyon

buf-mcleod-contract

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Ryan McLeod signed a four-year, $20 million contract with the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. The contract has an average annual value of $5 million.

The 25-year-old forward, who was a restricted free agent, set NHL career highs last season in points (53), goals (20), assists (33), a plus-13 rating and 16:50 of ice time per game.

Selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the second round (No. 40) of the 2018 NHL Draft, McLeod has 128 points (52 goals, 76 assists) in 298 regular-season games with the Oilers and Sabres.

He was traded to Buffalo by Edmonton on July 5, 2024.

The Sabres also signed goalie Alex Lyon to a two-year, $3 million contract. It has an average annual value of $1.5 million.

The 32-year-old goalie was 14-9-1 with a 2.81 goals-against average and .896 save percentage in 30 games (26 starts) for the Detroit Red Wings last season. He became an unrestricted free agent Tuesday.

Signed by the Philadelphia Flyers as an undrafted free agent April 5, 2016, Lyon is 51-38-11 with a 2.99 GAA, .902 save percentage and four shutouts in 113 regular-season games for the Flyers, Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers and Red Wings, and 1-2 with a 3.63 GAA and .888 save percentage in four Stanley Cup Playoff games (three starts).

