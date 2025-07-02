Senators Sign Five Players to Two-Way Contracts

The Ottawa Senators have signed five players to two-way contracts: forwards Hayden Hodgson, Wyatt Bongiovanni, Olle Lycksell, and Arthur Kaliyev as well as goaltender Hunter Shepard.
The Ottawa Senators have signed five players to two-way contracts: forwards Hayden Hodgson, Wyatt Bongiovanni, Olle Lycksell and Arthur Kaliyev, as well as goaltender Hunter Shepard.
Last season marked Bongiovanni’s fourth pro season, which he spent with the Senators’ AHL affiliate in Belleville. In 54 games, Bongiovanni totalled 22 goals (tied for the team lead) and 11 assists for 33 points.
Previously acquired via trade from the Winnipeg Jets on March 15, 2024, the Birmingham, Michigan native has played in a total of 161 AHL games, during which he has totalled 76 points by way of 51 goals and 25 assists.
Lycksell spent his 2024-25 season split between the Philadelphia Flyers and their AHL affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. In 19 NHL games, the 25-year old tallied five assists. In an additional 43 games with the Phantoms, Lycksell scored 19 goals and added 25 assists for 44 points.
The Oskarshamn, Sweden native was drafted 168th overall by the Flyers in the sixth round. In 134 career AHL games, Lycksell has totalled 52 goals and 76 assists for 128 points. In an additional 45 NHL games, Lycksell has 11 points by way of one goal and 10 assists.
Shepard joins the Senators from the Washington Capitals, where he played 39 games with their AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears. In that span, the Cohasset, Minnesota native went 23-11-4 with a 2.80 goals against average and a .891% save percentage.
Shepard, 29, has played in a total of 118 games with the Bears, posting a 78-26-12 record alongside a 2.22 GAA and a .914 SV%. In five NHL games with the Capitals, Shepard has gone 2-2-1 with a 3.94 GAA and a .866 SV%.
Kaliyev, 24, joins the Senators following an injury-shortened season, which he split between the Los Angeles Kings’ AHL affiliate the Ontario Reign and the New York Rangers.
In five games with the Reign, Kaliyev recorded two points in the form of a goal and an assist. With the Rangers, Kaliyev played 14 games in which he scored three goals and added an assist.
Kaliyev was drafted 33rd overall by the Kings in the second round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. In 202 career NHL games, the Tashkent, Uzbekistan native has recorded 38 goals and 37 assists for 75 points.
