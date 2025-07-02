Senators Sign Five Players to Two-Way Contracts

Last season marked Bongiovanni’s fourth pro season, which he spent with the Senators’ AHL affiliate in Belleville. In 54 games, Bongiovanni totalled 22 goals (tied for the team lead) and 11 assists for 33 points.

Previously acquired via trade from the Winnipeg Jets on March 15, 2024, the Birmingham, Michigan native has played in a total of 161 AHL games, during which he has totalled 76 points by way of 51 goals and 25 assists.