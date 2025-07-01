Nick Cou-Signs

The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Nick Cousins to a one-year contract extension with an AAV of $825,000.

By Sydney D'Amico
Digital Editorial Coordinator

The pesky 31-year old forward returns following a 2024-25 season that was cut short by injury. In 50 games with the Senators, Cousins scored six goals and added nine assists for 15 points.

In 642 career NHL games, the Belleville, Ontario native has totalled 194 points in the form of 77 goals and 117 assists. His career has seen him split time between the Senators, Philadelphia Flyers, Arizona Coyotes, Montreal Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights, Nashville Predators, and Florida Panthers. Cousins won a Stanley Cup with the Panthers in 2024.

Drafted 68th overall by the Flyers in the third round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, Cousins joined the Senators via free agency on August 29, 2024.

