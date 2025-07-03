Rangers Agree to Terms with Derrick Pouliot

Draft 2526 Gavrikov Welcome 1Draft Welcome 16x9 (1)
By New York Rangers

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Derrick Pouliot on a two-year contract.

Pouliot, 31, collected seven goals and 46 assists for 53 points in 70 games with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2024-25. He established AHL career-highs in games played, assists and points this past season, and he was named to the AHL’s First All-Star Team. Pouliot led AHL defensemen – and ranked fourth among all AHL skaters – in assists and ranked second among AHL defensemen in points in 2024-25. He also ranked tied for second in goals among Crunch defensemen, and the six power play goals he tallied were tied for second-most on the team.

The Estevan, Saskatchewan native has skated in 226 career NHL games over parts of nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Vancouver Canucks, St. Louis Blues, Vegas Golden Knights, Seattle Kraken, San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars, registering eight goals and 46 assists for 54 points, along with 91 penalty minutes. Pouliot also played in two contests during the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs and helped the Penguins win the Stanley Cup that year. He has tallied 266 points (52G-214A) in 410 career AHL contests, and he is a three-time AHL All-Star.

The 6-1, 205-pounder was originally selected by Pittsburgh in the first round, eighth overall, of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

News Feed

Rangers Agree to Terms with Taylor Raddysh

Rangers Agree to Terms with Will Cuylle

Rangers Agree to Terms with Vladislav Gavrikov

Rangers Acquire Scott Morrow, First-Round Pick and Second-Round Pick in Exchange for K’Andre Miller

Nick Fotiu – From the Blue Seats to the Blueshirts

Walt Tkaczuk – The Rangers’ Reliable Center

2025 New York Rangers Preseason Schedule

Rangers Agree to Terms with Adam Edstrom

Jaromir Jagr – Record-Setting Ranger

Rangers Agree to Terms with Matthew Robertson

Rangers Agree to Terms with Matt Rempe

Two Rangers Legends and Two Major Individual Awards

Rangers Acquire Carey Terrance and a Third-Round Pick in Exchange for Chris Kreider and a Fourth-Round Pick

Rangers Announce Coaching Staff Additions

How A Providence Red Turned into a Blueshirts Legend

The Beginning of the Blueshirts

Rangers Agree to Terms with Juuso Parssinen

Mike Sullivan Named Rangers Head Coach