Rangers Agree to Terms with Derrick Pouliot

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Derrick Pouliot on a two-year contract.

Pouliot, 31, collected seven goals and 46 assists for 53 points in 70 games with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2024-25. He established AHL career-highs in games played, assists and points this past season, and he was named to the AHL’s First All-Star Team. Pouliot led AHL defensemen – and ranked fourth among all AHL skaters – in assists and ranked second among AHL defensemen in points in 2024-25. He also ranked tied for second in goals among Crunch defensemen, and the six power play goals he tallied were tied for second-most on the team.

The Estevan, Saskatchewan native has skated in 226 career NHL games over parts of nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Vancouver Canucks, St. Louis Blues, Vegas Golden Knights, Seattle Kraken, San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars, registering eight goals and 46 assists for 54 points, along with 91 penalty minutes. Pouliot also played in two contests during the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs and helped the Penguins win the Stanley Cup that year. He has tallied 266 points (52G-214A) in 410 career AHL contests, and he is a three-time AHL All-Star.

The 6-1, 205-pounder was originally selected by Pittsburgh in the first round, eighth overall, of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.