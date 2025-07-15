Ducks Sign Clang to One-Year Contract

Clang set a career high in wins last season in San Diego

clangweb

The Ducks have signed goaltender Calle Clang to a one-year, two-way contract through the 2025-26 NHL season.

Clang, 23 (5/20/02), has posted a 22-32-8 record with a 3.16 goals-against average (GAA) and .896 save percentage (SV%) in 68 career AHL games with San Diego (2022-present). The 6-2, 198-pound goaltender went 11-13-4 in 31 appearances with the Gulls in 2024-25, setting an AHL career high in wins while he co-led San Diego netminders in the category.

Acquired by Anaheim from Pittsburgh with Zach Aston-Reese, Dominik Simon and a 2022 second-round selection (Tristan Luneau) for Rickard Rakell on March 21, 2022, Clang went 22-15-0 with two shutouts, a 2.52 GAA and .906 SV% in 43 career games with Rogle of the SHL from 2020-23.

Originally selected by Pittsburgh in the third round (77th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Clang was named the HockeyAllsvenskan (Sweden's second division) Best Junior in 2020-21, appearing in 32 games (13-19-0) while posting a 2.46 GAA and .919 SV%. The Olofstrom, Sweden native represented Sweden at back-to-back World Junior Championships in 2021 and 2022 (bronze medal). He also helped Sweden earn medals at the 2019 World U-18 Championship (gold), 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup (bronze) and 2019 World U17 Hockey Challenge (bronze).

News Feed

Ducks Sign Mysak to One-Year Contract

Ducks Name Woodcroft, McGill and Brewer Assistant Coaches

Ducks Sign Mikael Granlund to Three-Year Contract

Ducks Extend Qualifying Offers to Eight Free Agents

Ducks Announce 2025 Development Camp Roster

Ducks Sign Goaltender Husso to Two-Year Contract Extension

Ducks Select Nine Players on Day 2 of NHL Draft

Ducks GM Verbeek Comments on the Gibson Trade

Ducks Acquire Mrazek, Second and Fourth Round Picks From Detroit for Gibson 

Ducks GM Verbeek Discusses the McQueen Selection and What's in Store

Ducks Select Center McQueen 10th Overall in First Round of 2025 NHL Draft

Ducks Assistant GM Martin Madden Discusses the Upcoming Draft

Ducks Announce 2025 Development Camp Details

Ducks GM Pat Verbeek Discusses the Trade and What's Ahead for Anaheim

Ducks Acquire Poehling, Second-Round and Fourth-Round Picks from Philadelphia for Zegras

Ducks Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule

Ducks Sign Nesterenko to Two-Year Contract Extension

Three Ducks Named to Preliminary 2026 Olympics Rosters