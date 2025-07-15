Ducks Sign Clang to One-Year Contract

The Ducks have signed goaltender Calle Clang to a one-year, two-way contract through the 2025-26 NHL season.

Clang, 23 (5/20/02), has posted a 22-32-8 record with a 3.16 goals-against average (GAA) and .896 save percentage (SV%) in 68 career AHL games with San Diego (2022-present). The 6-2, 198-pound goaltender went 11-13-4 in 31 appearances with the Gulls in 2024-25, setting an AHL career high in wins while he co-led San Diego netminders in the category.

Acquired by Anaheim from Pittsburgh with Zach Aston-Reese, Dominik Simon and a 2022 second-round selection (Tristan Luneau) for Rickard Rakell on March 21, 2022, Clang went 22-15-0 with two shutouts, a 2.52 GAA and .906 SV% in 43 career games with Rogle of the SHL from 2020-23.

Originally selected by Pittsburgh in the third round (77th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Clang was named the HockeyAllsvenskan (Sweden's second division) Best Junior in 2020-21, appearing in 32 games (13-19-0) while posting a 2.46 GAA and .919 SV%. The Olofstrom, Sweden native represented Sweden at back-to-back World Junior Championships in 2021 and 2022 (bronze medal). He also helped Sweden earn medals at the 2019 World U-18 Championship (gold), 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup (bronze) and 2019 World U17 Hockey Challenge (bronze).