Rangers Agree to Terms with Taylor Raddysh

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Taylor Raddysh on a two-year contract.

Raddysh, 27, skated in 80 games for the Washington Capitals in 2024-25, recording seven goals and 20 assists for 27 points. He established a career-high in assists this past season while helping the Capitals win the Metropolitan Division and advance to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Raddysh tallied one assist in seven playoff contests while helping Washington advance to the Second Round. He reached several career milestones in 2024-25, including his 100th career NHL point and 300th career NHL game played.

The Caledon, Ontario native has skated in 305 career NHL games over parts of four seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Chicago Blackhawks, and Capitals, registering 43 goals and 57 assists for 100 points, along with 66 penalty minutes. Raddysh established career-highs with 20 goals and 37 points as a member of the Blackhawks during the 2022-23 season.

Raddysh was originally selected by Tampa Bay in the second round, 58th overall, in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.